91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

First Phenology Talkbacks of 2017!

91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
    Robert and Carolyn Schwaderer via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch page on FB

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. 

Every Tuesday, we gather our listener comments about what people just like you notice out in nature and then we share those observations with the public.    We hear from people all across our listening region about what they’ve noticed out their windows, in their backwoods, on the lakes and along roadsides.  You can share your sightings by emailing them to comments@kaxe.org or calling our talkback line at 218.999.9876.  We’d love to hear from you!

We also hear from students around the region who compile their data and share it weekly with us!  We’re tickled that our resident phenologist John Latimer has inspired area youth to get outside, look around,  take notes of their findings, and report on them.   Are you or do you know a classroom teacher whose class would benefit from experiences like phenology reporting?  John Latimer is happy to visit classrooms, talk about phenology and get kids off on the right foot in terms of recording and reporting data.  To get in touch with John, send him an email at jlatimer@kaxe.org.

You can also get involved by joining our KAXE/KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook.   If you haven’t visited that magical space, check it out!  You’ll find all photos, videos and observations from people all around the region who take notice of the wonders of the natural world around us.  

Nature
Mother Nature
Phenology
Phenology Students
John Latimer

Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  John Latimer has kept meticulous phenology notes for the past 30+ years.  Each Tuesday, he shares what he's noticed recently and cross references that information with the data he has collected over the years.  This week's report includes fox, a variety of animal tracks and an explanation of why one might have seen a skunk sneaking around last week.

Living in the north woods of Minnesota, it's hard to turn to turn a blind eye to the power of the natural world surrounding us.  That said, documenting the subtle changes in the natural world each day is a practice not many take part in.  Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been keeping phenology journals each day for 30+ years.  He's documented the subtle and not so subtle changes in the biological world that he notices day after day.  He shares his historical notes each day in a series we call Daily Phenology Notes.

Dr. Bob Conzemius is our Big Weather Picture guy.