First Phenology Talkbacks of 2017!

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.

Every Tuesday, we gather our listener comments about what people just like you notice out in nature and then we share those observations with the public. We hear from people all across our listening region about what they’ve noticed out their windows, in their backwoods, on the lakes and along roadsides. You can share your sightings by emailing them to comments@kaxe.org or calling our talkback line at 218.999.9876. We’d love to hear from you!

We also hear from students around the region who compile their data and share it weekly with us! We’re tickled that our resident phenologist John Latimer has inspired area youth to get outside, look around, take notes of their findings, and report on them. Are you or do you know a classroom teacher whose class would benefit from experiences like phenology reporting? John Latimer is happy to visit classrooms, talk about phenology and get kids off on the right foot in terms of recording and reporting data. To get in touch with John, send him an email at jlatimer@kaxe.org.

You can also get involved by joining our KAXE/KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook. If you haven’t visited that magical space, check it out! You’ll find all photos, videos and observations from people all around the region who take notice of the wonders of the natural world around us.