Fish and Wild Rice: Ball Club Living Cultural Resource Center

If you’ve ever traveled Hwy 2 between Bemidji and Grand Rapids you’ve probably seen a stand in Ball Club. It was operated for over 30 years by the late Tim Holm from Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Tim’s family, friends and community continue to mourn his loss – but there is also a loss of culture and tradition that came with Tim selling smoked whitefish and wild rice from that stand.

Frank Bibeau is Tim's cousin and is a member of the White Earth band of Ojibwe. Frank is also a lawyer who is involved in a new project – a new partnership - for Ball Club. It's called the Ball Club Living Cultural Resource Center.