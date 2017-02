In this month's Dig Deep we focus on labor unions. Our commentators are Aaron Brown from the Iron Range - he's an educator, author, blogger and host of the Great Northern Radio Show. Aaron provides our liberal perspective on our topics while Chuck Marohn is a conservative commentator from Brainerd who is the founder and CEO of Strong Towns.

In this episode Aaron and Chuck on who might benefit from a labor union in the future.

Sign up for our Dig Deep podcast here!