This week on our political conversation Making Sausage DFL Commentator Colleen Nardone and I had the chance to talk about the end of the MN Legislative Session with the House Minority Leader Representative Melissa Hortman. She gave us the inside scoop and we also talked with her about the speech she gave on the floor of the MN House that got her national recognition.

Contact your legislators if you want to let them know how you think!