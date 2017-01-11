On Mentors: Harry Hutchins & Aldo Leopold

Tuesday mornings at 7:50 forest ecologist Harry Hutchins joins staff phenologist John Latimer for "A Talk On The Wild Side". This week Harry took the opportunity to wish Aldo Leopold a happy birthday and also remind us to find our mentors. When you meet people who know more than you, spend time with them. Amazing things can happen. Harry talks here about the people he met early in his career that lead him to what he has spent his life studying. Who are your mentors? What are the moments in your life that lead you to where you are? Email us!