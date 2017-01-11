Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

On Mentors: Harry Hutchins & Aldo Leopold

91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Tuesday mornings at 7:50 forest ecologist Harry Hutchins joins staff phenologist John Latimer for "A Talk On The Wild Side".  This week Harry took the opportunity to wish Aldo Leopold a happy birthday and also remind us to find our mentors.  When you meet people who know more than you, spend time with them.  Amazing things can happen.  Harry talks here about the people he met early in his career that lead him to what he has spent his life studying.  Who are your mentors?  What are the moments in your life that lead you to where you are?  Email us!

A Talk on the Wild Side
Harry Hutchins
John Latimer
Phenology
Tuesday Morning Show

John Latimer's January 10, 2017 Phenology Report

Diana Wensloff Magner via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

John Latimer has been noting the subtle changes in the natural world for more than 30 years.  

Every Tuesday John compares what is happening today to what his historical notes document.  In this 2nd full report of the new year, we learn about the Christmas Bird Count wrap up in Isabella, MN as well as behaviors barred owls and white breasted nuthatches and a

   host of other intriguing observations out in these northwoods of northern Minnesota.  

First Phenology Talkbacks of 2017!

Robert and Carolyn Schwaderer via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch page on FB

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. 

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. 

Every Tuesday, we gather our listener comments about what people just like you notice out in nature and then we share those observations with the public.    We hear from people all across our listening region about what they've noticed out their windows, in their backwoods, on the lakes and along roadsides.  You can share your sightings by emailing them to comments@kaxe.org or calling our talkback line at 218.999.9876.  We'd love to hear from you!

John Latimer's Phenology Report

KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page

Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been documenting the subtle changes in nature he notices each day  for more than 30 years.  He shares a full phenology report with our listeners each Tuesday morning connecting what he's noticing currently with what he finds in his notes from years gone by.  

Love phenology?  Join our Season Watch Group on Facebook!  People are posting videos and images every day of cool things they see out in the natural world.  Check it out! 