MN Reading and Math Corps are Hiring in Northern MN

Katelyn Dokken is the Program Manager for the MN Reading Corps. They are looking to hire both reading and math tutors across northern MN, part and full time with benefits. Katelyn stopped by our studios to tell us more.

Minnesota Reading and Math Corps are the largest AmeriCorps programs in the country, currently. Every year we place more than 1,500 AmeriCorps members---dedicating a year of their lives to national service---at schools across Minnesota to tutor students Pre K-8th Grade in reading and math. Our tutors serve more than 30,000 Minnesota kids annually. Here in Grand Rapids and Bemidji alone, our tutors work with almost 400 kids every year--helping them gain confidence in their ability to read and ensuring they are ready for high school mathematics.

We are currently recruiting for these tutoring positions all across the Northern Community Radio listening area in Grand Rapids, on the Iron Range, Pequot Lakes, Bemidji, Walker, and all the way up to International Falls and Nett Lake.

Phone: 218-999-7513 | Fax: ​218-212-1322 |

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps

Northcentral Regional Office

10 NW 5th Street | Grand Rapids, MN 55744

www.servetogrow.org