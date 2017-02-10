Nik Nerburn: Photojournalist and Filmmaker

Born and raised in Bemidji, Minnesota, photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Nik Nerburn has blazed his own trail in life, one he walks with positive intention, curiosity and kindness. His choice communication vehicle is film, his choice subjects are regular people. Along his creative life path, he disseminates seeds of awareness, understanding, wonder and a more comprehensive understanding of humanity. In this segment of Area Voices, Nerburn discusses his experience covering the presidential inauguration for Skalawag Magazine and his current documentary film and photography project in Macon, Georgia.