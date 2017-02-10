Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Nik Nerburn: Photojournalist and Filmmaker

By 3 hours ago

Born and raised in Bemidji, Minnesota, photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Nik Nerburn has blazed his own trail in life, one he walks with positive intention, curiosity and kindness.   His choice communication vehicle is film, his choice subjects are regular people.  Along his creative life path, he disseminates seeds of awareness, understanding, wonder and a more comprehensive understanding of humanity.  In this segment of Area Voices, Nerburn discusses his experience covering the presidential inauguration for Skalawag Magazine and his current documentary film and photography project in Macon, Georgia. 

Tags: 
Area Voices
Katie Carter
Nik Nerburn
Photojournalism
Documentary Film
Bemidji
Perpich Center for Arts Education
Evergreen State College
Presidential Inauguration
Macon Georgia
Artist Life
Art
Creative Life

