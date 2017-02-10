Nik Nerburn: Photojournalist and Filmmaker

Women's Marches took place across the world Saturday. Australia, Qatar, France, Calgary, and Guatemala are just a few places around the globe that people marched. Across the United States, people marched. in Minnesota, people marched in solidarity in communities across the state including Bemidji, Mankato, Duluth and Longville. A bus load of women and girls left Bemidji at 5:00 Saturday morning and headed south to March in St. Paul Women's March. In this Area Voices segment, find out why they went and how it turned out.