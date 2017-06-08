Northern Minnesota music with local flavor and Norwegian spice

This week on Centerstage Minnesota the guests live in the neighborhood--except the guy from Norway. Hear an interview with local musicians Barit Dybing and Caige Jambor and their Norwegian friend Erlend Odnes Kløvning about their band project Bare Land. The interview and a wide variety of Minnesota music are all part the show, including songs from The Jayhawks, Lazy Scorsese, Lizzo and more. Hear the entire show by clicking this link for PRX. Listen live at 2:00 every Friday with a repeat at 10pm.