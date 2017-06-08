Related Program: 
New Music

Northern Minnesota music with local flavor and Norwegian spice

By 1 hour ago

Erlend Odnes Kløvning, Caige jambor, and Berit Dybing

This week on Centerstage Minnesota the guests live in the neighborhood--except the guy from Norway. Hear an interview with local musicians Barit Dybing and Caige Jambor and their Norwegian friend Erlend Odnes Kløvning about their band project Bare Land. The interview and a wide variety of Minnesota music are all part the show, including songs from The Jayhawks, Lazy Scorsese, Lizzo and more. Hear the entire show by clicking this link for PRX. Listen live at 2:00 every Friday with a repeat at 10pm.

Tags: 
Bare Land
Centerstage Minnesota
minnesota music

Related Content

Grab your banjo and tune in to Centerstage Minnesota

By May 11, 2017
moeview.com

Train your ears on the talented musicians played each week during Centerstage Minnesota at 2 and 10 on Fridays. From The Hobo Nephews to Mayda, we hear the wide variety of musical talent from our great state. To hear this fun music from the May 5th show, click here for PRX.