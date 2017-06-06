Phenology Show: June 6, 2017

Phenology Report June 6

Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Today's report includes all kinds of action. Turtles are on the move and we hope people are watching out for them along the highways. Trees and shrubs are flowering like crazy and the wildflowers are creating quite a gorgeous spectacle! To many people's chagrin, the horseflies, deerflies and mosquitos are back in full force. It really is a phenomenal time to live in northern Minnesota! Click on the link for the full report that includes a sweet lesson in baby turtles.

