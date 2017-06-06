Related Programs: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Phenology

Phenology Show: June 6, 2017

  • Hood merganser family
    Hood merganser family
    Elissa Gallien via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.   Today's report includes all kinds of action.  Turtles are on the move and we hope people are watching out for them along the highways.  Trees and shrubs are flowering like crazy and the wildflowers are creating quite a gorgeous spectacle!  To many people's chagrin, the horseflies, deerflies and mosquitos are back in full force.  It really is a phenomenal time to live in northern Minnesota!  Click on the link for the full report that includes a sweet lesson in baby turtles.  

Check out our Season Watch page on Facebook for amazing pictures and videos of the natural happenings in these north woods! 

Phenology Talkbacks: June 6, 20167

Jill Parson

 Every Tuesday we hear from people around the listening region and discover what they've noticed out in nature.  Today marks the last of the student reports for the schoolyear and we are already looking forward to hearing from the kids next fall. 

Phenology Report: May 30, 2017

Tammy Bobrowsky via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  This week we've prepared a full report including a leafing and flowering trees and plant update - pincherries, red oak, choke cherries, false lily of the valley and black ash are just a few of the varieties delved into in this report.  

Phenology Talkback: May 30, 2017

Dallas Clell Hudson via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch FB Page

    Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.   Talkback is one of the ways we connect with our radio listeners-we encourage people call, email, or send letters with comments questions or observations about our programming or whatever! Every Tuesday around 6:40am we connect phenology with talkback in our Phenology Talkback segment of the morning show.  We hear from all kinds of people across the listening region and we hear from school classrooms as well. People report what they are noticing outside.

Phenology Report: May 23, 2017

John Latimer via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Each week we take a close look at Phenology which is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate on the Tuesday morning show.  I gather the comments and questions from listeners and present them in the Phenology Talkback portion of the morning show and then I present my weekly findings in my Phenology Report.   This week, all kinds of flowers are blooming and plant life is taking shape.   What have you noticed?

Phenology Talkback: May 23, 2017

Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Phenology Talkback is your opportunity to  connect with us about what you are noticing out in nature.  Maybe you've got a question, a comment you'd like to share or an observation you had that will add to the phenological story of the week, whatever it is, we want to know about it.  Each Tuesday morning we gather the talkback recordings, notes and emails from our listeners and share them with the world.   We'd love to hear from you!  Send an email or leave us a phone message at 218.999.9876.  