Record Store Day is coming! Record Store Day is coming!

We're going to celebrate the day once again by having a pop up record sale in Bemidji, selling donated records and CDs.

Do some spring cleaning, dust off those old records & CDs in your closet, and bring them into KAXE or KBXE for donation! All proceeds from the sale benefit Northern Community Radio, helping us bring more to your community.

All donations are tax deductible. Call us with any questions! (800)662-5799

Check out a story Lakeland Public Television's Common Ground did on our Record Store Day 2015 celebration here.

Details on RSD 2017 to come.