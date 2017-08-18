Related Program: 
Red Lake Nation's 10th Annual Ride Against Youth Suicide This Saturday

  • Niigaaniigwan (Bill) May with host Katie Carter outside the KBXE studio
Suicide is the second leading killer of American youth,  taking more lives than cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia influenza and chronic lung disease, combined.   Among Native Americans, suicide rates for 15-24 year olds is double the national average.  Niigaaniigwan (Bill) May has organized and ridden in the Red Lake Nations' Ride Against Youth Suicide for the past 9 years.  He stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about this weekend's 10th Annual Ride Against Youth Suicide.  The day will begin at the Red Lake Fire Hall at 9am with registration and a breakfast feed, followed by a parade,  a 140  mile motorcycle ride that starts with an honoring ceremony includes 4 scheduled stops with a tobacco ceremony at the northern most stop .   The entire day is dedicated to suicide awareness and building community.  Everyone is welcome to be part of this special day's events surrounding an issue that affects so many people.   The 24 hour,  national suicide hotline in 1-800-273-8255.   

