There are men and women across northern Minnesota who volunteer their time to make sure the rest of us stay safe. Kurt Erickson is a volunteer on the St. Louis County Rescue Squad. Kurt shared with us what the Rescue Squad has been up to this summer and some tips to keep us safe on the lakes and trails in the northland.

Kurt Erickson - St. Louis Rescue Squad

