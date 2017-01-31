Related Programs: 
Centerstage Minnesota
New Music

Sam Miltich & Friends: CenterStage Minnesota Concert Series

By 6 hours ago
Related Programs: 
Centerstage Minnesota
New Music
  • Sam Miltich with Charmin Michelle are the performers for our February edition of the CSMN Concert Series with The Reif Center
    Sam Miltich with Charmin Michelle are the performers for our February edition of the CSMN Concert Series with The Reif Center

For the next in our CenterStage Concert series, we welcome hometown gypsy jazz hero, Sam Miltich, who will be joined by Charmin Michelle (vocals), Matthew Miltich (bass), Evan Price (violin) & Jay Epstein (drums). It continues the series on the third Thursday of the month, February 16th at 7:30pm in the 200-seat Mary Ives Studio at The Reif Center.

Tickets are available here.

Sam has commanded the gypsy jazz scene in northern Minnesota over the years, and for good reason. His talents and hard work have made him a household name to many of those living here. Beyond our northern Minnesota scene, he has played the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis time and time again, extensively toured the US & Europe, appeared on Prairie Home Companion, making himself someone to be seen and heard.

The Star Tribute described singer Michelle as "Taste and understatement. Swing and savoir-faire. Grace and grooves. Intimacy and panache. Singer Charmin Michelle delivers all of the above and more." Michelle has been touring internationally since the mid-80s, and performing at jazz festivals everywhere.

Sam, Charmin & Friends have collaborated over the years, and bring high class jazz to our north woods. The intimate studio theater will be a great venue for this act. Get your tickets today!

To listen to what you might here on February 16th, check out this track from Sam's latest release, Sam & Friends, Live at the VFW featuring vocals from Charmin Michelle.

Tags: 
gypsy jazz
minnesota music
live music
Jazz

Related Content

CenterStage Minnesota Concert Series

By Nov 16, 2016

91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE is collaborating with The Reif Center for a Centerstage MN concert series, the third Thursday of every month. The lineup is an incredible one, check it out below.

A Chat with Haley Bonar

By Dec 2, 2016

Maybe you've heard by now about our new CenterStage MN Concert Series? Hope so. It's a series worthy of your time in checking it out.  I can't speak highly enough about the first three shows with The Cactus Blossoms, Davina & The Vagabonds, and The Lowest Pair.

Adam Levy In Studio

By Jan 20, 2017

We had the first concert Thursday night for the 2017 portion of our CenterStage MN Concert Series with The Reif Center. The Honeydogs were here, and man, they were great. Have you seen them? I knew the band was going to be fun when I walked backstage into a flying Millennium Falcon with the guitar player doing high kicks to try and knock it down. They brought that kind of energy and level of fun onto the stage throughout the performance.