A conversation with Jim Cagle about A Suessified Christmas Carol at the Reif Center

The Theater Education program at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids was created to increase possibilities for youth and adults to get involved in theater. Their production of A Suessified Christmas Carol takes the stage this weekend in Grand Rapids. Performances will be tonight and tomorrow night, November 17 & 18 at 6:30pm and Sunday, November 19 at 2pm.

Director Jim Cagle stopped by the KAXE studio to talk about the the Reif Center Theater Education program and the upcoming.