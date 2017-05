Each Friday morning at 7:20 we check in with Marshall Helmberger to find out about the stories that he and his team of reporters have been covering in northeastern MN. This week the top story is Congressman Rick Nolan's continued support of the Twin Metals Copper Nickel mining project. Marshall explains the complications of this story and what he thinks are the far reaching implications. Also Ely's take on the lifting of the Sunday liquor laws and opening fishing on Lake Vermilion.

Heidi Holtan talks with Marshall Helmberger every Friday morning at 7:20