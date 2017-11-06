What We're Reading - Jennifer Egan's New Book "Manhattan Beach"

Once a month our staff librarian Tammy Bobrowsky brings us What We're Reading. This month it's Jennifer Egan's "Manhattan Beach". Join our What We're Reading Facebook Page!
Chicago Tribune, 10/2/17
‘”Manhattan Beach” is a historical novel by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “A Visit From the Goon Squad.” Its “old-fashioned” emphasis on seamless plot and complex characters feels shockingly, and reassuringly, new… Egan builds her story with the countless particulars of her chosen era — America at war, Americans at nightclubs, gangsters and sailors and union workers all fighting for a slice of a diminished post-Depression pie.”