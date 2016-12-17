What's For Breakfast? Kim Grillo Nagler from north of Nashwauk

Last week we talked with one of our members (you know the drill: we pulled up a chair to one of our member's kitchen tables and we got to know them a little bit better) from north of Nashwauk.

I knew it would be fun when I saw the look on John Bauer's face when he heard the word "kefir". Kim was so much fun, we talked about the bionic woman, sign language interpreting, and Kim's band Hobo Revival.

If you appreciate real people talking about life in northern MN, consider becoming a member today. It's our Flash Drive and a great time for you to become a member or give us an additional tax-deductible gift.

And as always, enjoy your breakfast and be our guest on What's For Breakfast! We're looking forward to meeting you!