What's For Breakfast? Kim Grillo Nagler from north of Nashwauk

By Dec 17, 2016
Last week we talked with one of our members (you know the drill:  we pulled up a chair to one of our member's kitchen tables and we got to know them a little bit better) from north of Nashwauk. 

I knew it would be fun when I saw the look on John Bauer's face when he heard the word "kefir".  Kim was so much fun, we talked about the bionic woman, sign language interpreting, and Kim's band Hobo Revival

If you appreciate real people talking about life in northern MN, consider becoming a member today.  It's our Flash Drive and a great time for you to become a member or give us an additional tax-deductible gift. 

And as always, enjoy your breakfast and be our guest on What's For Breakfast!  We're looking forward to meeting you! 

Every Friday morning  on What's for Breakfast we pull up a chair to one of our member's kitchen tables (or hotel rooms) and get to know them a little bit better.  This week we talked with Robin Phillips who was visiting Grand Rapids from St. Louis Park.  Robin is the executive director of Advocates for Human Rights in Mpls and was in town to talk with the Blandin Foundation and enjoy a first Friday arts event in northern MN. 

What's For Breakfast? is a favorite feature of the Friday Morning Show.  This morning Heidi and John spoke with 12 year old Evelyn from Bemidji.  Evelyn shared a story of lending a helping hand after she saw an actual hand sticking out from behind a car yesterday.  Her tale is a reminder to all of us to stop and help when we see others in trouble.  Thanks Evelyn for sharing your story and your morning with us! 

